An extended feature teaser of season two of What We Do in the Shadows has been released, giving more detail on returning characters. Watch below.

The show is based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 vampire parody film, and follows “three vampires in New York City who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years”.

Actors Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak have shared updates on their characters in the second season, as well as Natasia Demetriou, Gavey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

Watch the new featurette here:

On his character Nandoor, Novak says things pick up very quickly after the events of the first season. “We find Nandoor where we left him, Nandoor-ing around,” the actor says.

Berry echoed this, saying season two keeps many of the character relationships intact, calling it “a continuation from last year” and highlighting “no change to the dynamic”.

A change could be in store for Guillén’s character Guillermo, who finds himself “at a crossroads”.

This intersects with “some fantastic cameos” according to Demetriou, who plays Nadja in the show.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill would make a cameo in the show, in a role that has not been confirmed yet.

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein will not reprise her role in the second season though, due to other film projects.

Season two of What We Do in the Shadows airs on FX on April 15, and will premiere on Hulu on April 16.