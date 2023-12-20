‘What We Do In The Shadows’ to end with season six

FX’s hit vampire mockumentary comedy series What We Do In The Shadows is set to end with its upcoming sixth season, it has been revealed.

Per a report from Vulture, the show’s sixth season – which has yet to receive a release date – will mark the show’s final hurrah, as confirmed by additional reports from Deadline Hollywood and Variety.

Last year, after the show was renewed for a fifth and sixth season, showrunners Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms addressed that the show’s end – which at the time had not been confirmed to conclude with season six – would deliver a resolution to Guillermo’s fate.

“I think that it hinges on that,” Robinson said, about the vampires’ “bodyguard,” played by Harvey Guillen, who desperately wants to be a vampire — but also happens to be a vampire hunter.

Based on the 2014 film of the same name from creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, What We Do In The Shadows follows the adventures of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The gang were later joined by their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide (Kristen Schaal). The show’s fifth season premiered earlier this year and concluded in late August.

In related news, Taika Waititi suggested late last month that the second season of his pirate comedy drama, Our Flag Means Death, might be its last. Speaking to Consequence, Waititi said that the second season of the pirate comedy felt like a “natural end” to the story of the show’s main characters Ed and Steve.

He continued: “Just because I feel like, you know, they’ve been through so much and then wind up in that nice place at a happy ending.”