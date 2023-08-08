When are the next episodes of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ coming out?

Only Murders In The Building returns with a bunch of new guest stars in its third season.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the comedy-drama series follows unlikely trio Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they investigate murders inside their apartment building for their true crime podcast.

In the show’s third season, guest stars include Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams.

A synopsis reads: “Season three finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

“Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain’s up!”

When is Only Murders In The Building season 3 released?

The first two episodes of season three arrived on Tuesday (August 8) on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly from this date, with the finale set to land on October 3, 2023. You can check out the release schedule below.

Episode one – August 8

Episode two – August 8

Episode three – August 15

Episode four – August 22

Episode five – August 29

Episode six – September 5

Episode seven – September 12

Episode eight – September 19

Episode nine – September 26

Episode 10 – October 3

Is season 4 in the works?

At the time of writing (August 8), Hulu has not announced whether or not Only Murders In The Building will return for a fourth season.

The show was renewed for a third season in July last year midway through season two, so it’s possible that an announcement could arrive in the coming weeks.

Only Murders In The Building was recently nominated for three awards at this year’s Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Martin Short.