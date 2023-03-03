When is ‘Attack On Titan’ season four part three coming out?

Attack On Titan will start the beginning of the end with a one-hour special this month.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from giant humanoid Titans.

The show’s fourth and final season has been stretched across three parts. The first aired back in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and final part will air in two halves, starting with a one-hour special this month.

What time is Attack On Titan season 4 part 3 released?

The one-hour special airs in Japan on the NHK television network on Saturday March 4 at 12:25am.

The episode is expected to be released for global audiences on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs. However, the streaming service has been suspiciously quiet on when it will arrive. If it does release around the same time, the episode should be available in the US on Friday March 3 after 7:25am PT/10:25am ET and 3:25pm GMT in the UK.

Does the second half of part 3 have a release date?

While there’s no specific date, the second half of season four part three is set to be released later in 2023. It’s unclear whether it’ll be another one-hour special.

Attack On Titan first debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. In 2022, the show broke the Guinness World Record for the “most in-demand anime TV show”.

Earlier this year, a stage musical adaptation inspired by the series premiered in Japan.