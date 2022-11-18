When is ‘Elite’ season 7 coming out?

Elite has been renewed for a seventh season, Netflix has confirmed, with production on the next batch of episodes set to begin “in the coming weeks”.

The hit Spanish drama returned to the streaming platform for its sixth season tomorrow (November 18), introducing new characters to Las Encinas high school.

In a video shared on the Elite Instagram account last month (October 25), it was confirmed that the show would return for season seven, while introducing the actors who will join the cast in that series.

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce when Elite season seven will arrive on the service. However, seasons one to five premiered at a rate of one season per year, with season six arriving seven months after its predecessor, suggesting season seven could be back on screens within the next 12 months.

While it is currently unclear who from season six will return in season seven, actors Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Nadia Al Saidi, Gleb Abrosimov, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes and Maribel Verdú will all join the cast in unknown roles. Omar Ayuso, who played Omar in season one, has also been confirmed to return to Elite in season seven.

It is currently unknown how long Elite will run for but, given its popularity, it could continue beyond season seven. A recent study found that the show is one of Netflix’s most popular worldwide, topping charts in three countries and joining Bridgerton and Squid Game as some of the platform’s most-watched content around the globe.

Meanwhile, Elite creator Carlos Montero recently teased of the contents of season six: “This season is more intense, more mature, but equally addictive as previous ones. I have the feeling that everything which made fans fall in love with Elite is back in this season.”