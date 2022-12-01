When is ‘His Dark Materials’ season three coming out?

His Dark Materials is set to return for a third and final season in December across BBC iPlayer and HBO Max.

Based on the final novel in Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, the third season picks up following Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) abduction at the hands of her mother Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), as Will (Amir Wilson) continues his attempt to save her.

According to the BBC, the eight-episode third season “opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.

“But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.”

What is the release date for His Dark Materials season three?

In the US, the first two episodes will premiere on HBO Max on December 5 at 9pm ET/PT. Two new episodes will debut each following week, with the finale set to arrive on December 26.

In the UK, the entire season will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday December 18. Episodes will also stream weekly from that date on BBC One each Sunday, with a start time yet to be announced.

Newcomers to the cast for season three include Adewale Akinnuo-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung play rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania respectively, while Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe plays Ama.

Victoria Hamilton has also joined the third season to voice Stelmaria following the death of original actor Helen McCrory, who passed away in April 2021.

Those reprising their roles from the first two seasons include Will Keen as Father President MacPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala.

His Dark Materials is a co-production between BBC and HBO, with the first two seasons available on BBC iPlayer.