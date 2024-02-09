The first season of the K-drama thriller A Killer Paradox has landed on Netflix today (February 9), starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku.

Based on Kkomabi’s webtoon of the same name, A Killer Paradox follows an ordinary university student, Lee Tang, whose life is turned upside down when he turns into a serial killer. Hot on his heels is Jang Nan-gam, a smart and relentless detective who is determined to catch Lee Tang.

Parasite and Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-shik stars as Lee Tang, a serial killer who only murders criminals. Meanwhile, Jang Nan-gam is played by Son Suk-ku of D.P. and Big Bet fame.

Check out the trailer for the show below:

The first season is directed by Lee Chang-hee, known for his work on the 2019 K-drama Strangers from Hell and the 2018 film The Vanished, and is penned by screenwriter Kim Da-min.

When is A Killer Paradox season two coming out?

While all eight episodes of season one of the show are now streaming exclusively on Netflix, there has so far been no confirmation of the series being re-commissioned for a second season.

If the show becomes a hit on the streaming platform akin to previous Korean properties such as Squid Game, Itaewon Class and All of Us Are Dead, however, it is safe to assume A Killer Paradox will return.

What has star Choi Woo-shik said about the show?

Speaking at a press conference to launch the show, Choi Woo-shik said: “I really enjoyed the webtoon and felt a desire to do this, to work this character out as an actor. I also had the confidence that I could do it as well, so I threw myself into it.”

“The character didn’t commit murder willingly at first,” he continued. “But as the character grows, he eventually starts to intentionally find villains on his own. He goes through an emotional and psychological transformation. So I focused my acting on those aspects, and I hope viewers can also grasp those changes.”