When is ‘Andor’ season two coming out?

Andor is the fourth live-action series set in the Star Wars universe, following The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the series takes place five years before events in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes involved in the mounting resistance against the Galactic Empire.

The 12-episode first season concluded on November 23, with a second batch of episodes already in the works.

What is the release date for Andor season two?

A second season was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, which will lead directly into events in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A release date has yet to be announced for the second season, although Gilroy has said we shouldn’t expect the next outing until 2024 at the earliest.

As confirmed to Collider, production on the second season began on November 21, with filming scheduled to last until August 2023.

Referring to the production timeline for the first season, Gilroy said: “If past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before, it’ll be on the same schedule. It will come out two years later.”

Gilroy explained that post-production on a show like Andor takes up a large amount of time, and without additional funding, it likely won’t be any quicker than the first.

He added: “The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight. So, I don’t really know, there would have to be some serious motivation next May or June or something. Someone would have to say, ‘Wow, we really need this, and we’re willing to pay X’.

“Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It’s just very, very, very expensive.”

A number of Star Wars shows are set to be released next year, including The Mandalorian season three, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two and Ahsoka.