Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the anime classic Avatar: The Last Airbender is now out, but will there be a second season?

The series runs for eight episodes and follows Aang, the last survivor of the airbender tribe as he trains to become the Avatar after he is discovered frozen in a block of ice. Once he’s freed, he has to learn and master all four elements – Air, Water, Earth and Fire – in order to defeat Firelord Ozai and, with the help of Katara and Sokka, liberate the world from his authoritarian rule.

This adaptation stars Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand) in the lead role as Aang, while Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) will play Katara. Sokka will be portrayed by Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon) and Prince Zuko will be played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

Advertisement

Last month, Netflix shared a new trailer for the show, which saw Aang get acquainted with young waterbender Katara and her brother Sokka, who he later begins his adventures with. We also get a better look at element bending, action scenes, Prince Zuko, Firelord Ozai and more.

The original Nickelodeon anime series ran for three seasons between 2005 and 2008, with a critically-savaged film adaptation having been made in 2010 by M. Night Shyamalan.

In a three-star review of the new show, NME wrote: “Such is the exuberant nature of The Last Airbender, it’s hard not to get swept up in this crazed fantasy. If nothing else, it sure banishes memory of the Shyamalan travesty.

When is Avatar The Last Airbender season 2 coming out?

Netflix have not yet confirmed whether there will be a second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

If there is to be a second season, the show’s producers will have to address the fact that the first season was filmed in 2022, with its stars, many of whom are teenagers, aging faster than their characters. Kiawentiio was 14 when the show started shooting, and is now 17. Gordon Cormier was 11 and is now 14.

Advertisement

If the show proves to be successful for Netflix, it is likely that it will be recommissioned, and the producers may have to be creative about how it is filmed.

“All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year,” Kim told Entertainment Weekly. “There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season.”