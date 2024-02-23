When is ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 ‘To The Hashira Training’ coming out on streaming? 

Anime fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to enjoy the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but when will the new episodes be available on streaming?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes.

Before the streaming release, Crunchyroll announced in January that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training would be coming to the big screen in what was described as an “extra-sized blockbuster experience”. The release will bundle together the final episode of the third season of the series (the Swordsmith Village Arc) with the first episode of the fourth season (the Hashira Training Arc).

The release will mark the first time the finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc has ever been shown in cinemas, and it will also be the first-ever showing of the Hashira Training Arc’s beginning.

The cinematic release will be screening in UK cinemas from February 23, with a special screening taking place at the BFI IMAX on February 25, featuring guests Natsuki Hanae (the voice actor who plays Tanjiro Kamado) and producer Yuma Takahashi.

But when will Demon Slayer fans be able to see the new material on the small screen?

When is season four of Demon Slayer coming to streaming?

With the theatrical release currently rolling out, Crunchyroll is yet to give a specific date for the streaming release of season four of the show.

The most information that has been made available so far is that the season will land in “Spring 2024”, but many have speculated that it is likely to arrive in April, as that is the month that the first and third seasons of the show landed on streaming.

Which chapters of the manga series are being adapted in this season?

Season three finished off the Swordsmith Village arc, which took us up to chapter 127 of the manga. The Hashira Training arc will continue the story, chronicling chapters 128-136 of the original publication.