When is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part two coming to Netflix?

Netflix has split the second and final season of Firefly Lane into two parts, with the first nine episodes being released in December 2022.

Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.

The show stars Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) as Tully Hart and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Kate Mularkey, who have been best friends since they were 14 years old. The supporting cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.

Advertisement

After the first season was released in February 2021, Netflix announced the show would return for a second and final season consisting of 16 episodes, which has been divided into two parts. The first nine episodes were released on December 2.

When will Firefly Lane season two part two be released on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the final seven episodes of season two will be released on April 27, 2023. Like most original shows on the streaming platform, part two will launch in the UK at 8am GMT (12am PT/3am ET).

A synopsis for the second season reads: “What could have possibly ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever’? We’ll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show talk, and must start a career over from the bottom.

“This leads to her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.”