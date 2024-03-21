With the second season of Halo wrapping up this week, what do we know about the possibility of Season Three? Read on for all the info.

The television adaptation of the gaming franchise has been created by Kyle Killen (Lone Star) and Steven Kane (Alias, Jack Ryan), and is streaming on Paramount+, with the eighth and final episode premiering on March 21.

The show takes place in the 26th century, and in the second season, which is set six months after the first, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his group against the alien threat known as the Covenant, with the galaxy on the brink of destruction.

The first season of the show aired on the streaming platform in 2022, departing significantly from the stories and characters of the original games. Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the games, spoke about the changes, saying: “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from now”, adding that it was “not the Halo I made”.

“I didn’t say I hate the show. Some parts are interesting,” Lehto explained. “Just confused by many of the choices that were made which feel pretty far outside the core fiction I helped create.”

In a three-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “In a TV landscape often influenced by Marvel’s popcorn theatrics, Halo’s serious approach to its grand science fiction concepts is a welcome one. Indeed, outside the blockbuster battle scenes, there’s a stillness to the show which might help it grow into something more cerebral than its origins suggest.”

When is Halo season 3 coming out?

While the second season of the show was announced while the first season was going out, the same thing has not happened this time around.

As of the time of writing, Paramount+ has yet to officially announce a third season of the series, although based on its relative success, it seems likely that it will return eventually.

Showrunner David Wiener has given an interview to Collider about his hopes for the future of the show, saying: “I think if you’re true to the story, you wanna leave yourself with doors to walk through at the end. We have a lot. It’s such a huge world.”

“There’s so much of the legacy, of the lore, but also, every solution brings about its own problems at the end of the season, and I think that it’s a great springboard. I hope we get the chance to make more. That’s totally the intention. You do think about it. I would be lying if I said we didn’t.”