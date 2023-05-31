When is ‘I Think You Should Leave’ season three on Netflix?

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season on Netflix, treating fans to more absurd and cringeworthy social scenarios.

From creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the sketch show has returned for a third season with six new episodes. You can check out the chaotic trailer for the comedy series’ latest offering below.

Alongside Robinson, the new season features guest appearances from Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Heidecker, Beck Bennett, Biff Wiff, Conner O’Malley, and Carmen Christopher.

When is I Think You Should Leave season 3 on Netflix?

All six episodes of the new season are now available to stream on the service, having been released on May 30.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has received multiple WGA Awards, as well as an Emmy for Robinson for outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series. The show was also nominated at the ceremony for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series.

Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell from Party Over Here Productions serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach, Dan Powell, and Alice Mathias.