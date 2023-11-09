Marvel TV series Loki has returned to screens for its second season – find everything you need to know about a future third season below.

In the new episodes, Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the titular god of mischief, while Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku will return as Mobius, Judge Renslayer, Sylvie and Hunter B-15, respectively.

Reviewing the second season of Loki, NME said: “With Tenet levels of timeline layering to try and unpick, and a story that wades deep in the weeds of the MCU even as it pokes fun at its own earnestness, Loki’s second season won’t win over any new fans.

“But then this isn’t for them. It proudly slips between the cracks left by the other titles – and feels less beholden to the franchise despite trying to tie everything together in one big temporal loom (don’t ask). It’s going to be a tough act to follow.

With a second season to dig into, find out everything we know on a third season of Loki below.

When is ‘Loki’ season 3 coming out?

A third season of Loki is yet to be confirmed by Marvel, but with Hiddleston’s character currently the only MCU character to receive two seasons on Disney+, it looks likely that he could return for a third round.

In an interview with Collider ahead of season two, the new season’s executive producer Kevin Wright left the door open for a third round.

Asked about the potential for more episodes in the future, he said: “It was similar to Season One in we wanted to tell this story and tell it well, but even in Season One, we obviously were thinking about where we were going. I would say Season One and Season Two were developed and created as, like, kind of two chapters of the same book.

“We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season Two was about closing that book but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world. But this felt like it wanted to be the conclusion of these great things that we set up in Season One. We don’t want to constantly leave people with drastic cliffhangers for our finales.”