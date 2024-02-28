When is the next episode of ‘Solo Leveling’ coming out?

Solo Leveling has become one of the breakout anime shows of the year.
Based on the Korean web novel by Chugong, the series takes place in a realm of gifted hunters and monsters. In this world, weak hunter Sung Jinwoo is given extraordinary strength through a mysterious programme, which kickstarts a journey across the various dungeons to discover the true source of his power.
- READ MORE: How much does Crunchyroll cost?
The anime adaptation debuted in January this year. Seven proper episodes have aired in total so far, along with a recap special numbered episode 7.5.
What time is Solo Leveling episode 8 released?
The eighth episode will debut on Sunday March 3 at midnight JST in Japan. That means the episode will be available on Saturday March 2 in the UK at 3pm GMT and in the US at 7am PT/10am ET.
All episodes of Solo Leveling are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
How many episodes are there?
The first season of Solo Leveling will have 25 episodes in total split into two halves. The 12-episode first half will conclude in late March, with the remaining episodes expected to air later this year.
There’s no official word yet on whether it will return for a second season but judging by its popularity so far, it certainly looks likely.
Along with the anime, a live-action Korean drama adaptation and a spin-off webtoon titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok are also in the works. The latter is expected to air later this year.