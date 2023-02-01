When is ‘That ‘90s Show’ season two coming out?

That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces.

Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).

The show also features other returning cast members in guest appearances, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, who created That ‘70s Show with Mark Brazill, teamed up with their daughter Lindsey Turner and original show writer Gregg Mettler to develop the sequel series.

Has That ‘90s Show been renewed for a second season?

Netflix has not announced yet whether That ‘90s Show will return for a second season.

The show’s renewal prospects however are positive. After it was released, the show hit number one on Netflix’s ‘Top Ten’ trending titles and was warmly received by critics and fans.

Speaking to Distractify, Haverda has discussed how she imagines Leia growing in a second outing. “People definitely grow,” Haverda said. “She grew over just the summer so I think over this next year, she’ll be craving to go back to Point Place, but she’ll also be kind of finding herself.

“I think she’ll kind of move out of her comfort zone with the things that [new friend] Gwen taught her and we’ll probably see her come back as a more confident person as more like, sure of herself. She’s probably done even more new experiences, met new people while she was gone. Yeah, I’m really excited to see what happens with her, when she comes back.”