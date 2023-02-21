The Mandalorian returns for season 3 later this year.

Starring Pedro Pascal as the masked bounty hunter, The Mandalorian first premiered in 2019 alongside the launch of Disney+. A second season aired the following year while season 3 was confirmed at the end of 2020.

Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, The Mandalorian explores a universe without The Empire as Pascal’s Din Djarin looks to protect the force-sensitive Grogu AKA Baby Yoda.

After separating at the end of season 2 so Grogu could learn the ways of the force with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda reunited during season 1 of Star Wars spin-off The Book Of Boba Fett.

A synopsis for season 3 of The Mandalorian reads: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

When is The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+?

The first episode of The Mandalorian season 3 will arrive on Disney+ on March 1. New episodes will then be released weekly with the eight-episode season set to finish on April 19, 2023.

Uk viewers will be able to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian from 8am GMT.

Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode one – Chapter 17 (March 1)

Episode two – Chapter 18 (March 8)

Episode three – Chapter 19 (March 15)

Episode four – Chapter 20 (March 22)

Episode five – Chapter 21 (March 29)

Episode six – Chapter 22 (April 5)

Episode seven – Chapter 23 (April 12)

Episode eight – Chapter 24 (April 19)

Jon Favreau wrote the bulk of season 3 with Noah Kloor and Dave Filoni co-writing select episodes while Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey, and Rachel Morrison directed episodes of the new season.

Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd will also guest-star in season 3 of The Mandalorian in a unannounced role