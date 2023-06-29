When is the rest of ‘The Witcher’ season three coming out?

Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher has arrived on Netflix, but fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the final few episodes.

Based on the successful fantasy book series and video games of the same name, The Witcher sees Cavill star as Geralt Of Rivia, a magically super-powered monster hunter who crosses paths with a powerful sorceress and a princess whose untapped magic is sought after by evil forces.

The official synopsis for season three reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

Alongside Cavill, the series stars Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

The first five episodes of season three are now available to stream on Netflix, with a further three yet to be released.

When is the rest of The Witcher season 3 coming out?

The remaining three episodes, which come as part of Volume 2, will be released on Thursday, July 27. Like most new content on Netflix, the final few episodes will be made available from 8am (GMT) on its release date.

Explaining why each season of the series only features eight episodes, the show’s producer Lauren Hissrich said on Twitter back in 2018: “EIGHT EPISODES. Yes! I know, I know, it may not seem like enough for you, but creatively, it’s the right call.

“The episodes can be tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season. Sounds good to me, sound good to you?”

Season three will be the last time that Cavill stars as Geralt, having confirmed his departure last October. He’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for the already confirmed fourth and fifth seasons.

Announcing his decision to leave series, Cavill said in a statement: “My journey as Geralt Of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Hissrich has described season three of The Witcher as a “heroic send off” to Cavill. “What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” she added.