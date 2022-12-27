When is ‘The Witcher’ season 3 on Netflix?

Henry Cavil stars as Geralt Of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, which is based on a successful series of books and video games.

The first season of The Witcher premiered at the end of 2019 and introduced the world to Geralt Of Rivia, a magically super-powered monster hunter known as a Witcher, alongside Anya Chalotra’s sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

A second season hit Netflix earlier this month (December 17). “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt Of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads the synopsis.

Advertisement

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher also stars Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, Royce Pierreson and Mahesh Jadu.

Will there be a The Witcher season 3?

Absolutely. Principal photography on the third season of The Witcher wrapped back in September, with a release date of summer 2023 also confirmed by Netflix.

Season three of The Witcher will also be the last time Henry Cavill stars as Geralt, having confirmed his departure in October. He’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Despite backlash from some fans, Cavill released a statement that read: “My journey as Geralt Of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Advertisement

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has also described season three of The Witcher as a “heroic send off” to Cavill. “What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” she added.

A fourth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer recently launched its first live-action Witcher spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin premiering December 25.