With season three of Prime Video show Upload out now, talk is turning to a fourth season – get all the details on the new season below.

The streaming service’s hit sci-fi show is the creation of The Office and Parks And Recreation‘s Greg Daniels. It stars Andy Allo as Nora Antony and Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown as they traverse a tech-heavy world.

A synopsis for the third season of the show reads: “In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.”

Here’s everything we know about the show’s future after season three.

When is Upload season 4 coming out?

A fourth season of Upload has yet to be confirmed by Prime Video, but creator Daniels has been optimistic about the show’s future.

Speaking to Collider, he said: “We’re actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it’s kind of cool. They’re supportive of the show, and I’m pretty optimistic that we’re starting up Season 4 soon.”

He added that writing for the fourth season was expected to begin back in May, but the SAG-AFTRA strike put a stop to work on the show.

Advertisement

At the time, he said that he was “not worried about the actors’ strike still going when we’re ready to shoot,” and that strike has since come to an end.

Discussing ideas for season four, Daniels added: “In the Season 4 writers’ room, something might come up that would change it. I don’t know.

“You gotta look at the whole season and say to yourself, “What’s the shape of that season next season gonna be? How do we get something that’s a throughline that has a ton of interesting aspects enough for a whole season?” So, I don’t know. I would say, I think I know what’s gonna happen.”