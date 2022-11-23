Will there be a ‘Wednesday’ season two?

The Addams Family is given the revival treatment in Netflix series Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega takes on the role of the spooky teenager.

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the spinoff series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” a synopsis reads.

The supporting cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993 follow-up Addams Family Values, also plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill in the series.

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Netflix has not yet announced a second season of Wednesday. Speaking to NME, Ortega said the show’s future is still up in the air.

“I have no idea if we’ll come back,” Ortega said. “It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option.”

Speaking to Empire (via ScreenRant) about the show’s future, co-creator Gough said: “Miles [Millar] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There’s definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

In a four-star review of Wednesday, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”