When is the next episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season six out?

Rick and Morty’s sixth season is set to continue in November following the show’s midseason break.

The sci-fi adventures of Rick and Morty have arguably returned to form in season six, tackling big picture questions with Space Beth, the introduction of Rick Prime, and in the latest episode, rewriting the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The show went on a break for six weeks following episode six, Juricksic Mort, which aired on Adult Swim in the US on October 9, 2022 and on Channel 4 in the UK.

When does Rick and Morty season six return?

Advertisement

The seventh episode of season six will premiere on November 20, which will air on Adult Swim at 8pm PT/11pm ET in the US.

In the UK, the show will be simulcast on E4 on November 21 at 3am GMT. The episode will be available to stream on All 4 following this time.

What are the release dates for the rest of the season?

You can check out the titles and release dates of the remaining episodes in season six below.

Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation (episode seven) – November 20

Full Meta Jackrick (episode eight) – November 27

A Rick In King Mortur’s Mort (episode nine) – December 4

Analyze Piss (episode ten) – December 11

Has anything new been released during the break?

For Halloween, Adult Swim released a special Rick and Morty short from UK-based claymation artist, Lee Hardcastle (The ABCs Of Death). A synopsis for the special, reads: “An unexpected guest livens up Summer’s sleepover party in this trippy horror short.”

Advertisement

You can check out the clip below.