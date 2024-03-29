When is ‘Solo Leveling’ season one cour two coming out?

Solo Leveling has become one of the breakout anime shows of the year.

Based on the Korean web novel by Chugong, the series takes place in a realm of gifted hunters who battle deadly monsters to protect mankind. Sung Jinwoo, a notoriously weak hunter, is given extraordinary strength through a mysterious program, which kickstarts a journey across various dungeons to discover the true source of his power.

The anime adaptation debuted in January this year, with the final episode of season one cour one (also known as part one) set to land on March 30.

When is Solo Leveling season 1 part 2 coming out?

A release date is yet to be announced for the show’s return, although there’s evidence to suggest more episodes will arrive later this year.

Crunchyroll has not confirmed if the show’s first season is split into two parts, but reliable leaker SugoiBingus claimed earlier this year it would contain 25 episodes in total, split into two cours. 12 episodes have been released so far.

TV Anime "SOLO LEVELING" is listed with total 25 EPISODES (02 SPLIT COURS). Broadcast begins January 6, 2024. Studio A-1 Pictures. pic.twitter.com/YFM7ad1PnR — SUGOI BINGUS (@SugoiBingus) December 14, 2023

Additionally, a Korea Economic Daily interview from January with Choi Won-young, CEO of D&C Media, who published the original webtoon series, stated a second season (or cour two) of the anime is scheduled to air “within the year”.

There has, however, been rumours of a delay. According to anime insider Chromefire, cour two is set to begin in January 2025. It’s worth taking this with a pinch of salt, however, until it is officially confirmed by Crunchyroll.

It’s likely we’ll hear some kind of announcement following the final episode in cour one, which debuts on March 30.

Are there any other Solo Leveling shows in the works?

According to reports, a live-action Korean drama adaptation is in early development. A spin-off webtoon, titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is also expected to debut this year.