When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 coming out?

The Bear season two will arrive on screens at some point in 2023, co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo have said.

The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier this year as it followed chef Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

With the first season being tipped for awards success in 2023, a second season has already been commissioned. “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched,” Storer and Calo said in a statement.

When will The Bear season 2 be released?

Although no exact release date has been given at present, Storer and Calo said that they couldn’t “wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023”. If the second season premieres around the same time as the first, the show should return to screens next summer.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier added.

“We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

While no names have been confirmed for The Bear season two at present, it is expected that White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who played Richard “Richie” Jerimovich) and Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu) will reprise their roles.

Speaking to Esquire earlier this year, Storer teased that the second season would deal with how Carmen will revive his family’s restaurant. “It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money?” he said. “And maybe make it easier? And maybe – maybe – start from a place that’s not fucked? Instead of beating a dead horse and making this fucking food that no one even wants to make, I see the promise in my sort of found family in the kitchen.

“Can we use that to build something freshly, now that we’ve all found each other in this stupid-ass system where things make no sense and people are putting veal stock on the top fucking shelf of the walk-in?”