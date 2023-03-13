When is ‘The Last Of Us’ season two coming out?

The Last Of Us will return for a second season on HBO.

Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.

The first episode became HBO’s second biggest premiere in over a decade, behind House Of The Dragon, with 4.7million viewers in the US across HBO and HBO Max.

Has The Last Of Us season 2 been confirmed?

HBO announced the show will return for a second season in January ahead of the third episode.

“I’m humbled, honoured and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” Druckmann said. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

Has a release date been announced for season 2?

Not yet. While a release date has not been confirmed, Pedro Pascal has indicated filming could start in 2023 on season two.

Asked by Collider whether season two was green-lit for filming, Pascal said: “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

If filming starts in 2023, it’s possible the show could return in late 2024 or early 2025 at the earliest. Filming on the first season, which was marred by the pandemic, took place from July 2021 to June 2022, before the show debuted in January 2023.

The Last Of Us is based on the 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog. A sequel, titled The Last Of Us Part II, was released in 2020.

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”