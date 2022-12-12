When is ‘The White Lotus’ season three coming out?

After trips to Hawaii and Sicily, The White Lotus is set to visit a new location in a planned third season.

Created by Mike White, the HBO comedy drama has scored critical acclaim in its first two seasons, including a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series in 2021.

The second season largely swapped out its ensemble cast, with Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Haley Lu Richardson leading the pack alongside returning cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries.

Advertisement

The seven-episode season concluded on Sunday December 11, with the final episode Byg set to unravel the identity of the floating bodies shown at the outset. A third season was confirmed by HBO back in November, shortly after the third episode.

When is The White Lotus season three set to be released?

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for the third season. Judging by the timing between past seasons however, the show’s return might not be far off.

The first season of The White Lotus aired in July 2021, while the second season began in November 2022. As such, if the third season has a similar timeline, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

Do we know anything about The White Lotus season three?

Cast and plot details have yet to be announced, although as an anthology series, it’s expected we’ll see a fresh line-up for the third season. It’s also unknown whether there’ll be any returning characters from season’s past.

HBO has confirmed it’ll be in a new location, but it’s up in the air whether it will be another idyllic sunny resort or something new.

Advertisement

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO, and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” White said in a statement.

“I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

In a five-star review of the second season, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you second-guess too much, but White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”