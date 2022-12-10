When is ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ released on Netflix?

The Witcher’s first live-action spin-off, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is released later this month.

Set 1,200 years before events in The Witcher, this prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype Witcher and events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

The four-part miniseries, led by showrunner and writer Declan de Barra (Iron Fist), stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans. Michelle Yeoh also stars as Scian, a sword master and last of her tribe.

Other cast members include Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis and Huw Novelli.

What time is The Witcher: Blood Origin released on Netflix?

The miniseries is released on Netflix worldwide on Sunday December 25. In the US, the show drops at 12am PT/3am ET, while UK viewers will be able to watch all four episodes from 8am GMT.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin?

A full trailer was released on December 3, which you can check out above.

A synopsis reads: “The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors.

“But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realise they must create a monster in order to defeat one.”

Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, is set to step down from the role following season three next year. Netflix recently announced Liam Hemsworth, known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games, will take over the role in season four.