When is ‘You’ season four part two released on Netflix?

Netflix’s psychological thriller series You leaves the US behind in its fourth season.

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the series picks up as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is nestled into a new life in London as a university professor following the events of season three.

Aside from the return of Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, the rest of the main cast is filled with new faces, including Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Charlotte Richie (Fresh Meat), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Ed Speleers (Outlander).

Advertisement

Netflix has split the fourth season into two parts, with the first five episodes released on February 9.

What is the release date of You season four part two?

The second batch of five episodes will be released on March 9, 2023, four weeks after the first part.

Is You season four the show’s last?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether You will continue for a fifth season. The future of the series will likely be decided following the release of part two in March.

A synopsis for season four reads: “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “You’s third season finds clever ways to keep us caring about Joe and Quinn, despite their obvious issues, and willing them to become their best selves. It’s a show that refuses to get stuck in a rut and even manages to slip some subtle, very relevant political messages into its subplots.”