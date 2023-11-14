Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now? ‘Escaping Twin Flames’ explained

Escaping Twin Flames unravels various allegations behind the controversial online organisation, Twin Flames Universe.

Created by Jeff and Shaleia Divine in 2017, the organisation claims to help people find their “twin flame union” through coaching sessions and various exercises designed to attract their supposed soulmate.

Members are also recruited to work for the organisation as coaches at the “Twin Flame Ascension School” in order to help others find their so-called union.

Advertisement

As shown in the documentary, the organisation has been accused of exploitation, coercion and emotional abuse from ex-members, who claim they were encouraged into stalking behaviour, to switch gender identities and to cut off family members.

Since it was first launched, Twin Flames Universe has expanded with books, in-person workshops and has also become a religion named Church Of Union.

What have Jeff and Shaleia Divine said in response to Escaping Twin Flames?

In a statement addressing the Netflix series, along with an Amazon series titled Desperately Seeking Soulmate, Twin Flames Universe founders Jeff and Shaleia Divine claim the productions “distort” and “misrepresent” their “true aims” as a group.

“We take seriously recent allegations implying we wield inappropriate control over our community members,” the statement reads. “After a careful review of both media coverage and recent productions, we are saddened that so much effort has gone into taking swipes at an organisation and community founded on love and mutual respect.

“The allegations levied against Twin Flames Universe not only distort our true aims, methods and curriculums but also misrepresent the autonomy of our community members, who are free to engage with our resources as they see fit. We are committed to confronting these allegations in an open and accountable manner.”

Advertisement

They added: “Twin Flames Universe will continue to foster an atmosphere of open discussion. We welcome constructive feedback, as these are crucial for mutual growth and understanding. Our unwavering commitment is to maintain a secure, respectful, and uplifting space for anyone who wishes to join or engage with our community.”

Where are Jeff and Shaleia Divine now?

The couple are still running Twin Flames Universe and Church Of Union from their Michigan home. At the time of writing (November 2023), the group has over 70,000 members on Facebook where they still regularly promote themselves.

Jeff and Shaleia welcomed their first child, daughter Grace, in April 2023.

Escaping Twin Flames is available on Netflix. Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is available on Amazon Prime Video.