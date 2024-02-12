‘Lover Stalker Killer’: Where is Cari Faver now?

A new Netflix documentary is gripping audiences across the globe – and it’s centred around a love triangle and a “shocking tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder,” according to the show’s tag line.

As per an official synopsis from Netflix: “In 2012, newly single Dave Kroupa moved to Omaha, Nebraska, with the hopes of getting back into the dating game. He’d just come out of a long-term relationship, and he was eager to make new connections. He created an online dating profile and met Liz Golyar, a single mum and animal lover. Soon after he met Golyar, another single mother, Cari Farver, walked into Kroupa’s auto shop to have her car repaired. He felt a connection instantly.

“So far, so familiar. However, Kroupa could scarcely have predicted what would unfold from there: a twisted, tragic love triangle that put him and everyone he cared about at risk.”

Warning: major spoilers ahead!

How did Cari Farver meet Dave Kroupa?

Farver met Kroupa at his auto repair shop. He asked her out and the two went on a few dates. At the same time as this, Kroupa was seeing Liz Golyar but told her that he didn’t want to commit to a relationship. When Farver was leaving Kroupa’s apartment, she passed Golyar in the hallway – a moment that would change their lives forever.

What happened next?

Both Farver and Kroupa continued seeing each other. On November 12 2021, the pair spent the night together and the following day, he kissed Farver goodbye and she went to work. After that, Farver disappeared – even though she seemingly remained in contact with Kroupa. There was also messages being sent from Farver to Kroupa’s ex-girlfriends – including threatening messages. Golyar then also claimed she too received texts from Farver, warning her to leave Kroupa alone.

Weeks passed, and Farver missed several events – including her son’s birthday, Thanksgiving and her father’s funeral. A further two years passed and nobody had seen Farver despite her being active digitally.

What happened to Cari Farver?

The case was heard by Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office investigator Ryan Avis and sergeant Jim Doty. They were so intrigued by the case they took it on to try to discover what had really happened to Farver.

They re-examined evidence and found that Farver hadn’t sent any of those texts herself: it turned out to be Golyar, who had murdered Farver in 2012. Golyar was posing as Farver digitally.

“Everyone’s perception of [Cari] has been completely distorted by the fact that somebody hijacked her identity,” said director Sam Hobkinson. “One of the things that I hope the film does is somehow cement her true identity.”

Where is Liz Golyar now?

Golyar was charged with the first-degree murder of Cari Farver. She was found guilty, and is currently serving a life sentence.