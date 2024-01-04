Where is ‘Fool Me Once’ filmed? ‘Peaky Blinders’ location confirmed

Netflix’s latest collaboration with author Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once, has become another popular hit.

Based on the book of the same name, the eight-part thriller series follows ex-soldier Maya (Michelle Keegan) who spots her murdered husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam placed within her home.

A synopsis reads: “When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”

Alongside Keegan and Armitage, the show’s cast includes Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan and Dino Fetscher.

Where is Fool Me Once filmed?

While the original book is set in New York, the show moves the entire story to the UK – specifically the north west of England.

The series is set in the fictional town of Winhurst, which is made up of shots filmed in Manchester, Oldham and Cheshire.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, many scenes were shot at the Runway Visitor Park at Ringway near Manchester airport, Castlefield Viaduct, Alexandra Park, Stockport’s Air Raid Shelters, and Bramhall village.

Arley Hall, a country house in Cheshire, was also used as Judith’s (Joanna Lumley) home, Farmwood, in the series. As confirmed by Netflix on Instagram, the same location was used as Tommy Shelby’s stately manor in the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

Maya and Joe’s home in Fool Me Once, meanwhile, was filmed in Alderley Edge in Cheshire.

The only scenes not shot in the UK were the army flashback sequences featuring Maya, which were filmed in Almeria, Spain.

Speaking about the choice of locations to MEN, show producer Jessica Taylor said: “From the start we create this world of Winhurst, it’s a generic town, but it’s quite an affluent area with high-end houses, but we soon discover the underground parts too. In Harlan’s book it is set in New Jersey, but it adapts itself really well to be an English setting.

“What we always try to do is use locations we’ve not really visited before, which can be difficult because Manchester is so prominent in filming now. Because we wanted it to be generic, and Manchester is so distinctive we didn’t pick anything too Manchester, although it’s hard to avoid the trams!”

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix.