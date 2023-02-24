Where is ‘Poker Face’ filmed? The main locations revealed

Poker Face has proven to be a major hit for NBC’s Peacock, with the murder mystery series already renewed for a second season on the streaming service.

Created by Rian Johnson, the series stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run who entangles herself into the mysterious deaths of strangers along the way.

A synopsis reads: “Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but investigate and solve.”

Advertisement

Alongside Lyonne, the cast of the first season also includes Benjamin Bratt, Ron Perlman, and Adrian Brody, along with a host of guest stars.

Where is Poker Face filmed?

While the series sees its protagonist travel to a different location in each episode, filming was primarily based Newburgh, New York, running from April through October, 2022, in locations throughout the mid-Hudson Valley.

At least one episode of the series was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. External scenes were shot in Laughlin, Nevada, with the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino serving as the exterior to the fictional Frost Casino.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, interior shots for the Frost Casino were filmed on sets in upstate New York.

Speaking about the show’s renewal for a second season, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for television and streaming at NBCUniversal, recently said (via Variety): ““Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams.

Advertisement

“Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride. We can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Poker Face is available to stream on NBC’s Peacock in both the US and UK