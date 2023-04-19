Where is ‘The Diplomat’ filmed? The main locations revealed

Keri Russell takes up a new role in the UK in political drama The Diplomat.

Created by Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), the series follows Kate Wyler (Russell) as she adjusts to her new role, between tackling international crises and dealing with her turbulent marriage to a high-profile political figure.

A synopsis reads: “Kate Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another.

“Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).”

Where was The Diplomat filmed?

The series was mainly shot in the Cotswolds and London in the UK, including the area around the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. Some scenes were also shot in Paris, France.

Filming took place on the series from mid-April to November 2022. Rufus Sewell, who plays Hal Wyler, shared a photo from filming in the UK in July, with the caption: “My new look. Grizzled with just a dash of claret.”

Who is in the cast?

Along with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, the show’s cast includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Miguel Sandoval, Nana Mensah, Pearl Mackie and Michael McKean.

Showrunner Cahn previously worked as a writer and executive producer on Homeland, The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy and Martin Scorsese’s HBO series Vinyl.

The Diplomat is available to stream on Netflix.