Where is ‘The Traitors’ filmed?

The Traitors has become one of the standout reality shows of the past decade.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

Advertisement

Following a breakout debut season in 2022, the BBC has since renewed the show for a second and third season.

Where is the castle used in The Traitors?

Both the UK and US versions of The Traitors are filmed around and inside Ardross Castle in the small town of Alness, which is roughly half an hour away from Inverness, Scotland.

The 19th century castle sits in over 100 acres of parkland. It is currently owned by the McTaggart family, who bought the estate in 1983.

Can you spend the night at the castle?

While the castle can be booked for private hire for events, including weddings, the estate is privately owned and doesn’t allow for individual visits.

As noted on the official website, “Ardross Castle is not a hotel so it is not possible to book to stay for a night. The Castle and the Estate are available for private hire and, while we do not let individual rooms, we can accomodate small groups.”

Advertisement

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.