Where is ‘The Office’ US streaming in the UK?

The Office is arguably the defining workplace comedy of the century.

Adapted from the UK version created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office is one of the most successful translations of a British sitcom to US shores. It became the longest-running adaptation of the show worldwide, spanning nine seasons on NBC from March 2005 to May 2013.

The series stars Steve Carell as the boss of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, situated in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Other members of the cast include John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling and Phyllis Smith.

All nine seasons of The Office were removed from Netflix UK on January 1, 2023.

Where is The Office available to stream?

The Office can be streamed in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, which costs £7.99 a month. All nine seasons are available for Prime subscribers.

If you’re in the US, the series is available on Peacock. Five seasons can be streamed with a free account, but you’ll need to register for Peacock Premium to access all nine seasons.

What has been said about a reunion of The Office?

In January 2021, The Office US creator Greg Daniels said a potential reunion was looking “more likely now” than ever – although nothing has been announced since.

Speaking to E! News, Daniels said: “I think it’s probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now.”

He added: “But more people are open to it now it seems like.”

In March 2023, Carell appeared on the Office Ladies podcast with Fischer and Kinsey, where they breakdown some of the actor’s favourite Michael Scott (Steve Carell) moments.