Where to watch ‘Friends’ in the UK

Friends is one of the most successful television shows of all time.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the sitcom about a group of friends living in New York turned its core cast into worldwide stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show ran for ten seasons between September 1994 and May 2004. During its run, Friends was nominated for 62 Emmys, and won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

Advertisement

In 2021, the show’s cast returned for a HBO special titled Friends: The Reunion, hosted by James Corden.

Where is Friends available to stream in the UK?

At the time of writing (October 31), all ten seasons of Friends are available on Netflix UK.

Alternatively, you can buy seasons through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. A physical box set is also available on Amazon here.

Were there any spin-offs?

The show’s first and only spin-off, titled Joey, ran for two seasons from 2004 to 2005. The show was cancelled by NBC due to poor ratings.

The series saw LeBlanc reprise his role as Joey Tribbiani, who moved to Hollywood from New York in the hopes of becoming a successful actor.

Advertisement

In October 2023, Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the main show, died aged 54. The rest of the cast paid tribute to him in a joint statement.