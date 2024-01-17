Where to watch ‘The Bear’ in the UK

The Bear is one of the most celebrated television shows of the decade so far, picking up multiple Emmys and Golden Globes in the last two weeks.

The hit TV series follows chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) from kitchens of fine dining restaurants back to his family’s sandwich shop – The Original Beef Of Chicagoland – after the death of his brother.

NME named the show the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderised harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”

The Bear picked up six Emmys on Monday (January 15), including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as Lead Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Supporting Actress for Ayo Edebiri. It also won three Golden Globes Awards earlier this month, including for White and Edebiri again.

Where is The Bear available to stream in the UK?

Both seasons of The Bear are currently streaming in the UK on Disney+, while it is available to watch on Hulu in the US. The first season, released in June 2022, consists of eight episodes, while the second, which premiered in June 2023, contains ten episodes.

Will there be a third season of The Bear?

It was confirmed that The Bear had been renewed for a third season in November 2023. FX announced the decision on social media, but no release date was named.

Shortly before the end of 2023, it was then reported that the show would air in 2024, with Vanity Fair suggesting that the new episodes will play out within the newly-opened restaurant’s kitchen.

Jeremy Allen White himself confirmed that filming is set to begin in February or March 2024, likely delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.