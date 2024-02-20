Where was ‘One Day’ filmed? The real-life locations from the Netflix show

The television adaptation of the best-selling David Nicholls novel One Day is riding high on Netflix, but where was the show filmed?

All fourteen episodes of the show were released to the streaming platform on February 8, with the lead roles being taken by Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The supporting cast also includes Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny and Joely Richardson.

Woodall is best known for playing Jack in the second season of HBO drama The White Lotus, while Mod came to greater attention by playing the character Shruti in This is Going to Hurt.

Nicholls’ novel was published in 2009 and follows the lives of its two protagonists by documenting the same day from each year of their lives over the course of two decades. This adaptation follows on from a 2011 film version, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, and was met with many negative reviews.

In a four star review of the show, NME wrote: “One Day fans can breathe a sigh of relief. This adaptation of David Nicholls’ mega-selling 2009 novel really improves on the 2011 film.”

“Even if you remember what happens from the book, you’ll still come away with moistened eyes wondering, gulp, what might have been.”

Where was One Day filmed?

As anyone who has seen the series will know, the show makes use of multiple filming locations, both from around the UK and in Europe.

The couple first meet as students at a graduation party in Edinburgh in episode one. The show’s producers made use of the real University of Edinburgh for the shoot, filming specifically at the courtyard of The Old College on the campus.

Later in the episode, we see Emma and Dexter clamber up a hill together – many will recognise the setting as the famous Arthur’s Seat in the Scottish capital, part of Holyrood Park and a great place to overlook the ancient city.

We also see the couple on their travels around Europe: in episode two, they are in Rome, strolling past the monumental fountain Fontana dell’Acqua Paola, before perusing the restaurants in the Trastevere quarter of the city.

Dexter meets his mother at a hotel, which was filmed between the Campo de’Fiori, in Via del Biscione, and the Bio Hotel Raphael in Largo Febo.

We also find the pair in Greece in episode four, in scenes that were shot on the island of Paros in the Cyclades. Episode 12, meanwhile, makes use of Paris’ bridge Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva, as well as the Rue des Gobelins in the 13th arrondissement of the city.

Some of the filming locations closer to home include the Old Suffolk Punch pub in Hammersmith, which filled in for the Mexican restaurant where Emma works, the Old Palace in Hertfordshire, where the reception for Tilly’s wedding is set, and Emma is also seen strolling through Hatfield House, which has been used as a setting before for productions including The Favourite and Bridgerton.