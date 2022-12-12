Where will ‘The White Lotus’ season three take place?

The White Lotus creator Mike White has teased that the show’s third season might take place in Asia.

The second season of the HBO series concluded on Sunday, December 11, which revealed the identity of the washed up bodies at the hotel resort in Sicily.

The show’s first season, which won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series in 2021, took place in Hawaii. After HBO confirmed a third season was in development, it looks like the show will jump to a new continent for the next trip.

Where will The White Lotus season 3 take place?

While the location for season three hasn’t been officially confirmed, White teased Asia as the next stop during an Unpacking S2 E7 clip following the season two finale.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Speaking to Deadline prior to season two, White mentioned Asia as a potential candidate. “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

During the season two finale, a specific location is mentioned during the final dinner between Ethan (Will Sharpe), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). As they make a toast, Daphne remarks: “Next year, the Maldives!”

Do we know the cast for The White Lotus season 3?

Like the transition between the first and second season, it’s expected there’ll be a new ensemble cast for the third outing. After the season two finale, however, there are some unanswered questions which suggest some characters might return.

Following the death of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who discovered Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Greg (Jon Gries) had conspired to kill her, White teased Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) could be back to solve the mystery.

“It’s possible that Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone, but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there’s gotta be somebody who’s gonna track it down to Greg,” White said. “But maybe you’ll have to wait to find out what happens.”

If Portia returns, it’s possible Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco) could also reappear in the third season – after the pair shared numbers before they departed Sicily.