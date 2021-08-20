White Boy Rick says he is “honoured” to be played by Eminem in upcoming 50 Cent series

FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. – aka White Boy Rick has said he is “honoured” that Eminem is portraying him in in 50 Cent‘s forthcoming series BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Wershe Jr. was an FBI informant as a teenager in the mid-1980s, having infiltrated a Detroit gang. He was later dumped by the FBI and in 1987, at the age of 17, was arrested for cocaine possession and sentenced to life in prison

He was released on parole last year at the age of 50.

Eminem is expected to feature in one episode of the forthcoming Starz drama series.

“It’s Eminem, so that’s an honour to have him portray me in a series,” Wershe Jr. told TMZ.

He added: “He was actually one of the first people that was looking at doing a movie about me. It’s pretty cool that later down the line he gets to take on this role. I don’t think I have to tell him anything at all; he’s a professional… His music speaks for itself. He’s an icon, he’s a legend, and this, for him, will be a small thing… From one Detroiter to another, just kill it.”

This is Eminem’s first TV part since he played a fictionalised version of himself in Entourage in 2010. Snoop Dogg is also slated to appear in the show.

BMF is set to premiere on Starz on September 26, and will follow the drug and money laundering organisation Black Mafia Family, which was founded in 1989 in Detroit by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently opened up about working with Eminem.

Sheeran featured on Eminem’s 2017 album ‘Revival’ on the duet ‘River’, as well as on the track ‘Those Kinda Nights’. ‘Remember The Name’ was another collaboration, which also featured 50 Cent.

“Actually, [the] first time we met, we didn’t make music. I hung out there for about four hours, and we just spoke Marvel and Avengers for about four hours,” Sheeran said.

“And then the next time I went back, we made a tune. The first tune we made, I was in Mexico and his producer flew to Mexico, and I did the hook there and stuff.”