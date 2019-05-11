Who has green eyes in Game of Thrones? Who will Arya kill next?

Spoilers aplenty from herein...

A new Game of Thrones fan theory has suggested that the end could be near for Cersei Lannister – and there’s some convincing evidence to back it up.

In Game of Thrones season 8, episode three, fans were left to pick up their jaws from the floor after Arya Stark fatally stabbed the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger, annihilating his army of the dead in the process.

But the unexpected slaying has left fans theorising that Arya could be about to kill another major enemy.

Only moments before Arya killed The Night King, Melisandre was heard to repeat the prophecy she made when her character first met Arya back in season three.

She told Arya that she would “shut many eyes forever. Brown eyes, green eyes… and blue eyes.”

While the blue eyes are believed to be those of The Night King, fans say that the brown eyes belong to Walder Frey – who met a sticky end at Arya’s hands in season six.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

So what about the green eyes, then? The theory claims that it’s a reference to Cersei Lannister, who still remains as one of the biggest threats in Westeros.

The ‘Valonqar Prophecy‘ told by a witch to Cersei back in season five about her demise is still left unfulfilled. Could Arya be the Valonqar?

Who else has green eyes in Game of Thrones?

If not Cersei, who else could be the green-eyed character about to meet Arya’s pointy end?

Jaime

Like his twin sister, a popular theory is that Arya will kill Jaime, take his face and use it to murder Cersei. Could it be a doubly whammy of green-eyed deaths?

Ilyn Payne

The man that executed Arya’s father Ned Stark back in season one had green eyes. He’s on Arya’s ‘list’, but we haven’t seen or heard from him in a long while, so this might be a bit underwhelming.

Daenerys

Does Dany have green eyes? Well, you would be forgiven for not noticing until Season 8, episode 4, when a lot of the shots seemed to focus on zooming in on her peepers.

Her eyes are indeed green. We know there’s no love lost between the Stark women and Dany. With them recently learning of John’s true parentage, does Arya see Dany as standing in the way of her brother – or is it cousin – claiming The Iron Throne?