Who is Bobbi Althoff, the TikToker who interviewed Drake in bed?

A TikToker has gone viral for an interview with Drake which was conducted from a bed.

Bobbi Althoff, a social media content creator and podcaster, has also interviewed stars like Tyga, Offset and Lil Yachty.

Back in July, she posted teaser snippets of her conversation with Drake which showed the two of them chatting from underneath duvet covers, captioned: “The rest of my interview with Drake will be up soon…”

The full video went viral but has since been deleted, fuelling rumours of a falling out.

Here’s everything to know about Bobbi Althoff and her viral interview with Drake.

Who is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi Althoff is a 26-year-old TikToker who also hosts The Really Good Podcast, which sees her interview rappers and music stars.

Her profile was previously full of pregnancy and new-born baby updates, but she’s since pivoted her content and has welcomed a whole host of music stars to the podcast mic.

She currently has six million TikTok followers, 190million likes and over 100million views.

Her deadpan interview style and dry humour has been compared to British YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg and her series Chicken Shop Date, which sees her interview musicians, actors and pop culture stars from chicken shops in the UK.

Althoff’s rapport with her guests is similar in tone and style, during which she asks intentionally awkward or dry questions.

What happened to the Drake interview?

In Althoff’s interview with Drake, the pair chatted to each other from a bed underneath a blanket, during which she asked questions like “Why do you follow so many people on Instagram?” and “Are you gonna buy me a flight home?” (per Cosmopolitan).

Speaking to the publication, Althoff’s said: “I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes.

@bobbialthoff Really in my element here @ this guys concert ♬ original sound – Bobbi

“He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode.”

The full interview has now been removed, but the shorter teasers are still on her YouTube channel.

Another recent TikTok showed her looking bored and unimpressed at Drake’s concert, which she captioned: “Really in my element here @ this guys concert.”

The removal of the videos has led to speculation about an apparent feud, with some wondering if Drake or his label were upset by her reaction to the show. Others, however, have wondered if it’s just a publicity stunt. Neither Drake nor Althoff has commented on this.

Elaborating on her interview approach with Cosmopolitan, Althoff said: “There’s no prep, and that’s the fun of it.

“They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”