Who is Falka in ‘The Witcher’ and why does Ciri take her name?

The epic conclusion to The Witcher season three sees Ciri undergo a significant transformation – but what does it all mean for the future of the Netflix series?

Based on the successful fantasy book series and video games of the same name, The Witcher sees Henry Cavill star as a magically super-powered monster hunter (known as a Witcher) who crosses paths with Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess whose untapped magic is sought after by evil monarchs, mages, and monsters.

At the end of the third season, the pursuit for Ciri’s magical powers leads to her being stranded in the Korath Desert, where she experiences visions of her parents and Falka (Hiftu Quasem), a legendary elven leader who imparts the knowledge of fire magic.

Who is Falka in The Witcher?

Fans of the books will know that Falka, often dubbed ‘Bloody Falka’, was a princess of Redania, who sought revenge against her father, stepmother and half-siblings after a tumultuous family history.

Her rebellion captured Redania but met its demise when expanding into other kingdoms, leading to Falka’s execution.

In Ciri’s visions, we learn of a prophecy that suggests a descendant of Falka will bring about the world’s destruction, while one from elf sorceress Lara Dorren’s lineage will be its saviour.

Why does Ciri take Falka’s name?

While struggling to survive in the desert, Ciri uses her newly acquired fire magic to heal a white unicorn. At that point it becomes clear that her abilities are more advanced than anything a mortal mage can teach. Her powers are elemental, ancient, and elven.

After conjuring up the fire, Ciri passes out and is captured by a crew of nomadic traders, but soon escapes thanks to a group of young rogues known as the Rats. Ciri then kills the man who took her hostage.

When the Rats ask Ciri for her name, she offers up an alias, saying: “Call me Falka.”

There a couple of likely reasons why she hides her true identity. For starters, the entire Continent is looking for her. And secondly, she no longer feels the same after taking her first life.

Touching on this, Allan previously told Tudum: “I think it’s just a part of her shedding Ciri because she’s killed someone, so it’s kind of an element of, ‘This is what I am. I’ve done that and I can’t take that back. I’m no different to Falka.’ I think that’s the idea.”

Of course, the show also appears to be teasing a dark new path for Ciri in season four, with questions of her heritage now being raised.

Fans have long believed that Ciri, who possesses Elder Blood, might be related to Lara Dorren and therefore destined to save the world. However, this new twist hints that she may actually be Falka’s descendant instead, the one foretold to bring destruction.

As executive producer Tomek Baginski previously explained, Ciri, like in the books, will now be the main character of the show moving forward, while Cavill is set to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt.