Who is on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week?

Amy Schumer will host the next edition of Saturday Night Live on November 5.

This marks the third time the comedian has hosted the show, following stints in October 2015 and May 2018. She also made an appearance on the show during a sketch parodying The Bachelor when Kim Kardashian hosted in October last year.

Schumer will be joined by musical guest Steve Lacy, who postponed some North American tour dates recently in order to make an appearance on the show.

Lacy is currently touring to support his second album, ‘Gemini Rights’. He’s set to tour the UK and Europe in December with shows in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

This Week! Amy Schumer hosts with musical guest Steve Lacy!!! pic.twitter.com/oTExakxK7X — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2022

This comes after Jack Harlow hosted and performed on the show last week (October 29), where he played live renditions of ‘Lil Secret’, ‘First Class’ and ‘State Fair’.

In his opening monologue, Harlow said: “A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat. They don’t mean the greatest of all time, they meant that one from Narnia.

“I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

The 48th season of SNL kicked off on October 1, where host Miles Teller was joined by Kendrick Lamar. Willow and Megan Thee Stallion have also performed on the show this season.

Saturday Night Live airs in the US on NBC at 11.30pm and is available to stream on Peacock.