Who left ‘The Traitors’ this week?

The Traitors has become one of the standout reality shows of the past decade.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

Following a breakout debut season in 2022, the BBC has since renewed the show for a second and third season.

Who has left The Traitors so far in season 2?

Aubrey

The first person to be murdered from this year’s series was Aubrey, after his observant and perceptive talents scared the Traitors.

Sonja

Following the murder of Aubrey, Sonja was banished in the first roundtable of the season. The group found her suspicious after she was perhaps too forthright in speculating on the identity of the Traitors. She was, however, a Faithful.

Kyra

In the third episode, Kyra was murdered after she proved to be a strong, persuasive voice in the first roundtable.

Brian

After a tense second roundtable, Brian was the second person to be banished following a close vote against Ash and Diane in episode four. He was, however, a Faithful.

Ash

Ash became the first Traitor to be banished from the season, after she condemned herself to the dungeon in episode four.

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. New episodes air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One, with the finale scheduled for Friday January 26.