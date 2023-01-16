Who plays Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’?

The Last Of Us is the first HBO series based on a video game, with a new cast taking on roles previously portrayed through motion capture.

The series is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, who served as a writer and co-director on the 2013 original game from developer Naughty Dog.

A synopsis reads: “The series takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon become a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.”

Who is in the cast for The Last Of Us?

Advertisement

Bella Ramsey plays the role of Ellie, who had her breakthrough role as Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones. She also played Mildred Hubble in CBBC series The Worst Witch and voices the title character in Netflix animated series Hilda.

She recently earned acclaim for her role in the 2022 medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy, directed by Lena Dunham. Ramsey has also been cast to voice Molly in the upcoming Chicken Run sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

In The Last Of Us, Pedro Pascal plays Joel opposite Ramsey. Like his co-star, he rose to prominence in Game Of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. His other notable credits include Narcos, The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.

The supporting cast includes Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Joel’s brother Tommy and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. Merle Dandridge, who played the Fireflies leader Marlene in the original games, reprises her role in the HBO adaptation.

There’s also a wealth of guest appearances, including Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen and Storm Reid as Riley.

Who played Joel and Ellie in the original games?

Advertisement

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson portrayed Joel and Ellie in 2013’s The Last Of Us and its sequel The Last Of Us Part II. Both actors star in the HBO adaptation, albeit in different roles. Johnson plays Ellie’s mother, Anna, while Baker plays a settler called James.

The Last Of Us debuts on HBO on Sunday January 15 in the US. It will air simultaneously on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday January 16 at 2am GMT.