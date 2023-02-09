Who plays Kate in ‘You’ season four?

The fourth season of You adds a bunch of new additions to the show’s cast.

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller series returns as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) masquerades as a university professor in London following the events of season three.

The Netflix show’s fourth season is split into two parts, with the first five episodes being released on February 9. The final batch of episodes arrive a month later on March 9.

Who plays Kate in You’s fourth season?

Advertisement

Charlotte Richie plays Kate in the series, a gallery manager who has an “arrangement” with literature professor Malcolm, played by Stephen Hagan.

The English actor is best known for roles in Ghosts, Fresh Meat and BBC Three sitcom Siblings. She also starred in Channel 4 comedy series Dead Pixels, Feel Good, and played Barbara Gilbert in Call The Midwife.

Richie has also made guest appearances in Doctor Who, Death In Paradise and Stath Lets Flats.

Other new additions to the cast of You include Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) and Ed Speleers (Outlander).

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “You’s third season finds clever ways to keep us caring about Joe and Quinn, despite their obvious issues, and willing them to become their best selves. It’s a show that refuses to get stuck in a rut and even manages to slip some subtle, very relevant political messages into its subplots.”