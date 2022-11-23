Who plays Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’?

Netflix series Wednesday serves as a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, with a whole new cast taking on the franchise’s classic roles.

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” a synopsis reads.

Who is in the cast for Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega takes on the lead role of Wednesday Addams, who has also starred in other Netflix projects You, Yes Day and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. She received critical acclaim for her performance in HBO film The Fallout and has starred in some recent horror films, including X and 2022’s Scream.

The character of Wednesday was originally played by Lisa Loring in the 1960s television series. Christina Ricci took on the role in 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values in 1993. More recently, Wednesday was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz in two animated films.

Speaking to NME about taking on the role, Ortega said: “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an iconic character. There were challenges along the way, but we wanted to make this an interesting new version [of Wednesday].

“It was also really wonderful to make her Hispanic. I think that was a really cool decision on Netflix’s part and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to [give something back to] young girls that look like me because it was definitely harder growing up [without so many on-screen role models].”

In Wednesday, the supporting cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White and Ricci, who plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill, also feature in the series.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”