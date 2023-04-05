Whoopi Goldberg baffles ‘The View’ co-hosts after describing Donald Trump arrest as “sad”

Whoopi Goldberg left her co-hosts on The View baffled after describing the recent arrest of Donald Trump as “sad”.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on March 30, in the first criminal case against a former US President. He has pleaded “not guilty” to 34 accounts against him.

The charges faced by the former POTUS stem back to 2016, when adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal claimed that they were paid in an attempt to silence claims of extramarital affairs.

Addressing the historic arrest on a recent episode of The View, Goldberg said to her co-hosts: “How are you feeling about a historic day? You know, it’s sad, but I’m glad something’s happening.”

Surprised by her comments, her colleague Joy Behar replied: “It’s not sad, what’s sad?”

Goldberg clarified: “Well, I’m sad that, in that [it is] an American president.”

Behar said in response: “That he’s being called in for questioning et cetera and he’s being indicted because he committed certain crimes is not sad, that’s American justice.”

Goldberg added: “It’s the first time in any of our lifetimes, and I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this.”

Fellow host Sunny Hostin then pushed back, saying: “I imagined it.”

Goldberg said: “With him, no, but I mean with other presidents.”

Last month, Goldberg apologised for using a racial slur on the US talk show while referring to Trump’s supporters.

“The people who still believe that he got, you know, gyp**d somehow in the election, will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay the… “ Goldberg said, pausing to burp. “…that was gas… money from his personal thing.”

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

After the comment aired, Goldberg released an apology video through the show’s Twitter account. “When you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today and I shouldn’t of.

“I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated’ and I used another word and I’m really, really sorry.”

The term, as noted by an NPR article, is an abbreviation of the word “gypsy” and “carries many negative connotations”. As outlined by US dictionary Merriam-Webster, the derivative term is used to describe someone who has been cheated or swindled.