Whoopi Goldberg says “not all Republicans are the same” – prompting groans from live audience

During a recent episode of The View, audience members were left unimpressed after host Whoopi Goldberg claimed that “not all Republicans are the same”.

As a live interview with news personality Rachel Maddow came to a close on Wedenesday’s episode (October 18), the panelists took a moment to assess the current state of America’s political scene which, in recent months, has seen the ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the rise of the indicted Donald Trump as a likely Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

“While the Republican party is firing their own Speaker and shutting down Congress, Joe Biden is, like, lowering prescription drug prices,” Maddow said. “The two parties have two very different projects right now, and I want Republicans to want politics. They don’t seem to be pursuing politics right now. They are pursuing a different form of government for this country, and that is a big deal.”

In repsonse to Maddow, the EGOT-winning actress turned to the audience with a message of peace.

“And they’re not all the same, either. Not all Republicans are the same,” the Sister Act star said with her index finger in the air, prompting people within the studio audience to groan.

She then replied: “Well, I’m just reminding everybody.”

Maddow and the other panelists laughed the moment off as Goldberg, also chuckling, sent the show to a commercial break.

Last week, the actress made headlines for a very different reason after visiting the Pope in Vatican City. While there, Goldberg reportedly expressed her concern about the lack of bees in the area.

After learning at a nearby conservation art exhibition that the Vatican isn’t home to any bees, the 67-year old said: “The Vatican should have bees,” according to Vatican News. She raised the increasing endangerment of the insect, adding: “Having bees brings attention to the fact that bees are dying all around the planet.”

While in the Vatican, Goldberg teased on her Instagram story that she may have been on location for her upcoming Disney+ sequel, Sister Act 3, for which the release date is still not confirmed.

She said: “Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”